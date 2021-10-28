'LGBTQI+ bill will make or break Ghana' – Alex Akuoko

Parliament is yet to debate the Anti-LGBTQI+ bill

A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) communication team, Alex Akuoko argues discussions on the LGBTQI+ bill can either make or unmake the nation.

He suggested that discussions on the bill should take into consideration the views of every Ghanaian. “Ghana must know the general opinion of the nation concerning the LGBTQI+ bill. I acknowledge fundamental human rights as a very important constituent to the human way of life but, the so-called rights must be ones the larger society believes in,” he explained.



“Under no circumstance should the law be put into the hands of an individual to persecute or kill a human being who is identified as a member of the LGBTQI+ community. It is against fundamental human rights.”



“All human rights must be expressed in the right way,” Alex stated during an interview on Happy 98.9FM Epa Hoa Daben show as a panelist. The rights, he explained must not be individualistic or shaped to fit well for an individual, but must be something the general public agrees with.

The NDC communicator explained that LGBTQI poses a threat to the human race and said the human race can be made extinct due to this. “Awareness must be created on the health threats same-gender sex poses to human health and body, and I believe the view of the nation must be clearly made.”



Alex Akuoko demanded all 275 Members of Parliament be called to the forefront and make the views of their constituencies clear to the nation. “They must desist from their personal views and serve as representatives of their constituencies,” he emphasized.