LGS to sanction non-performing assemblies after performance appraisal

Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service

The Head of Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has stated the Service’s resolve to trigger sanctions against the worst 17 performing assemblies during the 2020 annual local government service performance appraisal.

The staff of these assemblies, he said, would not be promoted in line with the measures while further saying that, other measures would also be considered.



Among the indicators used in the appraisal was infrastructure improvement, social service delivery, financial management which include an increase in Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and human resource management.



Ten of the worst-performing assemblies are Tampane, Biakoye, Juaben, Amenfi Central, Kintampo South, Sawla Tuna Kalba, North East Gonja, Bia East, Yilo Krobo and Zabzugu.



Dr Arthur was speaking during a three-day training programme for statistics officers of the various assemblies from the Western and Central regions at Elmina.



Similar training is taking place at four other locations across the country.

In all, a total of 328 participants across the country would be benefiting from the training programme.



It is being organised in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service and the Department of Economics of the University of Cape Coast.



Dr Arthur explained that the training was critical in the country’s development process as it would aid in the attainment of Ghana Beyond Aid policy as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He indicated that most of the participants were recruited between 2017 and 2018, explaining that, it formed part of a refresher programme for them.



According to him, some of the participants may not have been exposed to the application and interpretation of data at the universities.

He noted that the training was beneficial to the Service and the country and commended the participants for their role during the recent census exercise by the Ghana Statistical Service GSS).



Dr Arthur urged the participants to make themselves relevant and shun the habit of not reporting for work early and absenting themselves from work, saying, “This is unacceptable and we are going to deal with people who flout the regulation”.



Additionally, he admonished them to adopt the attitude of teamwork since it was critical in enabling the assemblies to execute projects and programmes.



He reminded workers of the service to demonstrate a high sense of political neutrality and refrain from engaging in open political party activism in their respective communities.



Six personnel of the Service, he said, were dismissed for their involvement in partisan politics by contesting parliamentary primaries at political parties.

Dr Arthur explained that, per the rules, a staff of the Local Government Service, was supposed to resign his or her position after winning assembly elections.



He expressed the hope that the participants would take the training seriously in order for them to deliver effectively at their districts.



The use of data, he said, was critical since it would aid in the formulation of policies and programmes that would aid development at the local level.