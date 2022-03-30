4
LIVE UPDATES: Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 SoNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Akufo Addo SONA 2020 Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation in Parliament, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

This follows a postponement of the SONA address from March 3, 2022, to Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Akufo-Addo is expected to, among other things, outline the government’s policy measures that will help the country get out of the current economic challenges. The president is also expected to state the country’s strategy to deal with the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The address will also cover development in all sectors of national development including security, economy agriculture, environment, education and health.

We bring you a live update of the address:



