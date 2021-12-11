LIVE UPDATES: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The CEO and CTO of AfricaWeb Holdings

The first edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is currently live at the Accra City Hotel.

About one hundred personalities including institutions have been nominated for the maiden edition of the awards in eighteen (18) categories with winners expected to pick up plaques, and prizes.



The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.



Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.

The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



Voting for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards ends at 8:00 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021, after which the presentation of the awards is expected to start.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards below



