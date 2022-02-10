LIVE UPDATES: NDC, others hit streets to protest E-Levy

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia can be seen interacting with Benard Mornah

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently protesting against the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) which has been presented by government.

This follows previous messages by the opposition and minority members to the effect that they are against the tax which according to them will burden Ghanaians more than they already are.



The protests are also to register displeasure about the ongoing UTAG strike and government's inability to resolve the situation.



From Obra Spot protestors are moving with placards to drum home their various messages.

GhanaWeb brings you a live update of events as they unfold:








