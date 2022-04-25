LIVE UPDATES: Opera Square, other buildings up in wild flames

Scenes from the fire incident

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the Opera Square in Accra, trying to douse a fire that started some minutes ago.

Though the cause of the fire is still not known, videos from the scene sighted by GhanaWeb flames pushing out of the windows of the multistory structure.



There is also a huge cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building into the skies of the Central Business District.



Our reporter George Ayisi is currently on the ground and providing us minute-by-minute updates of the situation on the ground.

