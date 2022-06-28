0
LIVE UPDATES: Police block Arise Ghana protestors from moving

Arise Ghana.jpeg Some protestors at the grounds

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana is holding its planned demonstration today. Protestors converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and began moving from 12pm.

The protest is primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

In a statement by Sammy Gyamfi, it adds that the protest is to also oppose the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

Others are to protest the grabbing of state lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

