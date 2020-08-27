LIVESTRAMING: Finance Ministry’s update on Agyapa Royalties transaction

General News Thu, 27 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
The Ministry of Finance is set to hold a press briefing on the controversial Agyapa Royalty transaction.
Despite critics speaking against the deal that it poses a huge financial debt on the country, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said there is nothing untoward about the Agyapa Minerals Royalties transaction.
According to him, the deal raises no debt financing for Ghana and bears no loan interest expenses explaining that Ghana has a majority stake in future royalties.
Below is a livestream
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Government will help CPC to become more profitable - Akufo-Addo
- School Feeding boss runs away from '4More4Nana' for BECE Food
- Some soldiers gradually becoming land guards, debt collectors - Security Expert
- Government to set up Kente Village
- How Felix Kwakye made Sammy Gyamfi look ‘stupid’ on TV
- Read all related articles