General News

LIVESTRAMING: Finance Ministry’s update on Agyapa Royalties transaction

Agyapa press briefing

The Ministry of Finance is set to hold a press briefing on the controversial Agyapa Royalty transaction.

Despite critics speaking against the deal that it poses a huge financial debt on the country, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said there is nothing untoward about the Agyapa Minerals Royalties transaction.



According to him, the deal raises no debt financing for Ghana and bears no loan interest expenses explaining that Ghana has a majority stake in future royalties.

Below is a livestream





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.