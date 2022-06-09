LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere comes back with documents on Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, is back on air with documents to substantiate his allegations levelled against Togbe Afede XIV.
In a post on the official Facebook page of the Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, he wrote, "a lot has been said, but as they say ‘book no lie’."
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topic for discussion today:
Togbe Afede’s over GHC365 refunded ex-gratia
Watch the livestream below:
