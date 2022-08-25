9
LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere 'tackles' SAS rejoinder; NDC politics, NPP race

Paul Adom Otchere Pp Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Response to SAS rejoinder

2 – NDC internal politics

3 – NPP flagbearer race vis-à-vis Kenya elections

4 - Black Stars Brokerage responds to Adongo on conflict-of-interest allegations

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
