LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere talks Serwaa Broni, NDC vs. NPP politics

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On the agenda for today are:
1 – National Security issues amid Serwaa Broni saga
2 – Chances of NDC vs NPP in 2024 polls
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
- Serwaa Broni: Robbery claims against National Security disturbing – Ablakwa
- Wanton mismanagement has left Ghana’s education sector in crisis – Felix Kwakye Ofosu cries
- Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo over Serwaa Broni allegations
- Akufo-Addo appoints Dr. Okoe Boye as CEO of NHIA
- Read all related articles