LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere talks Serwaa Broni, NDC vs. NPP politics

Paul Adom Otchere GEG Fix It Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – National Security issues amid Serwaa Broni saga

2 – Chances of NDC vs NPP in 2024 polls

Watch the livestream below:

