LIVESTREAMED: Afriyie Ankrah takes on NPP government, touts NDC’s better performance over incumbent

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The concluding part of GhanaWeb TV's interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is currently airing.

Speaking on Election Desk with Edward Smith Anamale, the aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) highlights all the things that make his party a far better one than the incumbent.

Afriyie Ankrah also points out all the things that make the New Patriotic Party's rule in Ghana a disappointing one.

Watch the livestream below:

