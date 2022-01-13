LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo, President János Áder of Hungary hold joint press conference

Thu, 13 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President János Áder of Hungary are holding a joint press conference at the Jubilee House.
The conference is to expand on bilateral talks and economic corporations between the two nations following a visit by Hungary's president, János Áder to Ghana.
Watch the stream below:
