LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo, President János Áder of Hungary hold joint press conference

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana (Right) and President János Áder of Hungary (Left)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President János Áder of Hungary are holding a joint press conference at the Jubilee House.

The conference is to expand on bilateral talks and economic corporations between the two nations following a visit by Hungary's president, János Áder to Ghana.



Watch the stream below: