LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo, President János Áder of Hungary hold joint press conference

FI 1s3GXIAgXWvBS President Akufo-Addo of Ghana (Right) and President János Áder of Hungary (Left)

Thu, 13 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President János Áder of Hungary are holding a joint press conference at the Jubilee House.

The conference is to expand on bilateral talks and economic corporations between the two nations following a visit by Hungary's president, János Áder to Ghana.

