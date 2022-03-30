LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 SONA in Parliament

President Nana Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
President Akufo-Addo was originally supposed to deliver SONA on March 3, 2022, however, the Business Committee in Parliament postponed the presentation.
Akufo-Addo outlined the government’s policy measures that will help the country get out of the current economic challenges which he indicated were as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. The president also outlined the country’s strategy to deal with the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The address also covered development in all sectors of national development including security, economy agriculture, environment, education and health.
Watch the president address the Nation in Parliament below:
