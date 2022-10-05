30
LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo meets National House of Chief, MMDCEs over galamsey menace

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is in Kumasi to meet with chiefs of the National House of Chiefs, as well as various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) over the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) menace.

The meeting is taking place at Manhyia in the Ashanti Regional capital.

It is expected that the meeting will see the various stakeholders proffer solutions on how to deal with the galamsey menace which has become very topical in recent weeks due to the polluted nature of water bodies and general environmental degradation.

Many civil society organizations have expressed concerns over the heavy pollution of water bodies which has compelled the Ghana Water Company Limited to threaten to shut down operations in some mining communities.

