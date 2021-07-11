LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo pays courtesy call on Yagbonwura in Damongo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a courtesy to the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah at the Jakpa Palace.

This forms part of the president's 2-day working visit to the Savannah Region which commences today.



The president is expected to inspect the ongoing Regional Coordinating Council office complex later. He will then head to Buipe to commission the accident and emergency centre.



He will as well commission an astroturf in Salaga and inspect the ongoing Bunjai-Fufso road project.



Aside from the aforementioned, the president is expected to inspect the Salaga water and town roads projects before he heads to Tamale, Tuesday.

Watch the event below:







