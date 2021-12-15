LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo's 27th COVID-19 address

The president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is delivering his 27th COVID-19 address today, December 15, 2021.

This address is the first since Ghana recorded cases of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron weeks ago.



The president has since early 2020 when the initial cases of the virus was recorded, addressed Ghanaians on measures taken by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The address which has become known as "Fellow Ghanaians," was last presented in July.



Among the major issues the President is expected to address is the issue of mandatory vaccinations, possible reopening of land and sea borders and preventive protocols for the festive season.

Akufo-Addo has been vocal in recent times in slamming Western nations for travel bans over Omicron and also calling for openness in vaccine supply and manufacturing.



