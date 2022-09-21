LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo's address at 77th UN General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the United States where he is attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).

According to GhanaWeb checks, the president is due to deliver his address on on Wednesday, September 21 as the fifth speaker of the 7th session which will start at 3:00 pm local time - i.e. 8:45 pm Ghana time.



Akufo-Addo was accompanied by First Lady Rebecca, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other tp government officials.



The President has been holding meetings on the sidelines of the summit. GhanaWeb has sighted one such meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar as well meetings with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and South African Foreign Affairs Minister, Naledi Pendor.



Akufo-Addo flew into New York from London, where he attended the funeral ceremony of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.



Watch the livestream of the address below:





About the UNGA: Workings of the General Assembly



The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.



The UNGA also makes key decisions for the UN, including:



a. appointing the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council

b. electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council



c. approving the UN budget



The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.



Sitting arrangements in the General Assembly Hall change for each session. During the 77th Session (2022-2023), Belize will occupy the first seat in the Hall, including in the Main Committees (followed by all the other countries, in English alphabetical order).



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN General Assembly has been carrying out its work since 2020 via novel means to guarantee business continuity and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Specific examples include the use of virtual platforms to conduct meetings and the adoption of e-voting through procedure for decision-making when an in-person meeting is not possible.



The pandemic is not the only issue the world faces. Racism, intolerance, inequality, climate change, poverty, hunger, armed conflict, and other ills remain global challenges.



These challenges call for global action, and the General Assembly is a critical opportunity for all to come together and chart a course for the future.