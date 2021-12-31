LIVESTREAMED: Alive Chapel International watch night service

Archbishop-Elect, Elisha Salifu Amoako is leading the crossover watch night service at the headquarters of his Alive Chapel International Church at Tesano in Accra.

Dubbed the 31st Night of Signs and Wonders, the popular church leader has promised to deliver various prophecies on events that will occur in 2022.



“The mind of God shall be spoken on the 31st Night, Grace will speak, destinies shall be reformed.



“You shall receive an anointing for a great start in the year 2022,” the church had announced earlier.

Watch the crossover service with Archbishop-Elect Salifu Amoako below:



