LIVESTREAMED: Asiedu Nketia opens up on Starr Chat

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, is on Starr FM's personality talk show, Starr Chat.
He is answering questions from host Nana Aba Anamoah on a range of issues -from politics to national issues and his personal life.
Starr Chat is a weekly talk programme that has gotten newsmakers to open up about their life and areas of expertise.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- NDC's Sofo Azorka gives blow by blow account of how he was robbed at home
- Renew commitment to our 2024 victory – Mahama to NDC members
- Lower Manya MP calls on government to adopt NDC manifesto on formalizing apprenticeship
- V/R: NDC slams govt for allegedly abandoning Youth Centre project
- Courts in Ghana now delivering polemic pieces as Judgement – NDC
- Read all related articles