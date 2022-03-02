5
LIVESTREAMED: Asiedu Nketia opens up on Starr Chat

Asiedu Nketia Starr Chat.png Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary on Starr Chat

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, is on Starr FM's personality talk show, Starr Chat.

He is answering questions from host Nana Aba Anamoah on a range of issues -from politics to national issues and his personal life.

Starr Chat is a weekly talk programme that has gotten newsmakers to open up about their life and areas of expertise.

Watch the livestream below:

