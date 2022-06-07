1
LIVESTREAMED: Bagbin away as parliament resumes sitting

8th Parliament Of Ghana 610x400 The Chamber of the Parliament of Ghana

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The business of parliament has resumed this week and the Members of Parliament are seated to discuss issues lined up for the day.

In the seat is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, as his leader, Alban Bagbin, is in Sierra Leone, leading a parliamentary delegation to CPA African regional conference in Freetown.

Watch the livestream below:

