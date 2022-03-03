0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Breakfast Show on GTV

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, an edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Duncan-Williams cautions politicians, security agencies about complacency
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba