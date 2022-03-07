0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Breakfast Show on GTV

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, an edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia announces e-feeding for students
Brave policewoman gives jail breaker wild chase, rearrests him in Tetegu
Kwame Sefa Kayi shares coup experience
Senyo Hosi slams government
We’ll crush anyone who attempts to make coup – Akufo-Addo
I wouldn’t be surprised if Prof Atuguba is invited – Dr. Ayine
Ama Dokua denies claims she flew back from the US on a private jet
Coup comment: Dominic Ayine slams 'KT Hammond
21 Mahama appointees in court for blowing GH¢5 billion – Abronye
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs