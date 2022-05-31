LIVESTREAMED: British High Commissioner speaks on GHOne TV

Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana

Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana will be appearing on GHOne TV's News Tonight programme today, May 31.

The UK envoy has been in the news today since it emerged that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, had written to her concerning a tweet she posted about the arrest of #FixTheCountry activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



"British High Commissioner to Ghana, H. E Harriet Thompson speaks on News Tonight on GHOne TV with Nathalie Fort," the station's advert of the interview noted.



She is on at 6:30 pm and is expected among other issues to discuss the IGP's letter.

