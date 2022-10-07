3
LIVESTREAMED: Candlelight vigil for Ekow Blankson

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Live from the premises of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU) is a vigil being held in memory of the late Ekow Blankson who until his sudden and unfortunate demise was the Commercial Manager of the organization.

Ekow died early morning on Monday, October 3, 2022, at a hospital in Tema surrounded by his wife and close relatives. He was 50 years old.

Ekow Blankson was a management member of the AfricaWeb group and key driving force behind the company’s commercial activities in Ghana.

With a heavy heart, his family, colleagues and other mourners have converged at ADPU office at Dzorwulu, Accra for a vigil.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at the premises of ADPU to clients and loved ones from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm each day of the week.

All well-wishers, sympathisers, friends and loved ones are encouraged to visit the offices of ADPU and the virtual book of condolence created to pay their last respects to the man who was not only an accomplished corporate figure but a veteran and revered actor.

