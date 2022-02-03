7
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: Captain Smart speaks on TV3's News 360

Captain Smart News360.jfif News 360 is the main evening news bulletin on TV3

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

News 360, the main evening news bulletin on TV3 is LIVE.

The hosts present the day's biggest news stories with the newsroom's wide network of correspondents from across the country.

A major item will be an interview with journalist Captain Smart on his one-nigh detention by National Security operatives after a court had granted him bail in an extortion case.

Segment presenters will also to present topical news stories, information from business, sports, entertainment and international space.

The bulletin is LIVE every day between 7 pm - 8 pm.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: