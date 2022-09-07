0
LIVESTREAMED: Class Morning Show on Class FM

Kofi Asamoah Class Fm Host of Class Morning Show, Kofi Oppong Asamoah

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Class Morning Show is a weekly programme aired from 5.50 am to 10.00 am (Monday – Friday) that targets the mature working professional aged between 18-60 years and has a strong interest in social, current affairs, and policy discussions.

The Class Morning Show is a probing talk show hosted by a firm, witty, audacious anchor (Kofi Oppong Asamoah).

Urban lifestyle, current affairs magazine show with a special focus on current, business and social policy analysis.

The C.M.S is strong on political and social governance and development themes.

C.M.S adopts best industry practices in setting measures. It seeks to influence governance and corporate decision-making processes.

It is quick-paced, persistent, consistent, exciting, unpredictable, cosmopolitan and grounded on practicality, reflecting the aspirational values of the Ghanaian society.

Watch the stream below:

