LIVESTREAMED: Communications Minister meets the press on SIM re-registration deadline

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful addresses journalists at the Minister's press briefing in Accra.

She is expected to provide an update on the SIM card re-registration exercise which is slated to end at midnight on July 31, 2022.

Ahead of the press encounter, many stakeholders have been clamoring to re-register their SIM cards due to their inability to access their national identification cards also known as Ghana Card from the National Identification Authority.

Watch the press briefing below:



