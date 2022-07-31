LIVESTREAMED: Communications Minister meets the press on SIM re-registration deadline

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful addresses journalists at the Minister's press briefing in Accra.
She is expected to provide an update on the SIM card re-registration exercise which is slated to end at midnight on July 31, 2022.
Ahead of the press encounter, many stakeholders have been clamoring to re-register their SIM cards due to their inability to access their national identification cards also known as Ghana Card from the National Identification Authority.
Watch the press briefing below:
