LIVESTREAMED: Corruption Watch Ghana exposes corruption in WAEC examinations

Corruption Watch Ghana conducted a series of investigations into corruption allegations during West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations in various senior and junior high schools in Ghana.

This investigation exposed the scheming ways of headteachers, teachers and invigilators during West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as well as Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Watch the premiere of #TheCheatingSquad as @CWGhana below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:





Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:



