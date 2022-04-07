91
LIVESTREAMED: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaks on the economy

Thu, 7 Apr 2022

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to speak on the economic state of the country later on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

He is the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

As the head of Ghana's Economic Management Team, he is expected to touch on issues such as the continuous price hikes on fuel and commodities, the depreciation of the cedi, and the controversial E-Levy, among others.

Watch the event below



