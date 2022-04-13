3
LIVESTREAMED: Dumsor scares, ECG challenges, others - Energy Minister addresses the press

Opoku Presser Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is the Minister for Energy

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is addressing the press.

The minister is expected to address a number of topical issues within his sector as well as update the nation on programs of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in the sector.

There have been recent concerns too about the resurgence of a ‘dumsor’ era and it is the hope that the minister will speak about these too.

Watch the live stream here:

