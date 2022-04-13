LIVESTREAMED: Dumsor scares, ECG challenges, others - Energy Minister addresses the press

Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is the Minister for Energy

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is addressing the press.

The minister is expected to address a number of topical issues within his sector as well as update the nation on programs of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in the sector.



There have been recent concerns too about the resurgence of a ‘dumsor’ era and it is the hope that the minister will speak about these too.

Watch the live stream here:



