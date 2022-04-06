0
LIVESTREAMED: Epa Hoa Daben on Happy FM

Don Kwabena Prah .png Epa Hoa Daben is hosted by Don Kwabena Prah

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“Epa Hoa Daben” is a Twi phrase synonymous with the idiom; a stitch in time saves nine.

It is an afternoon current affairs show designed to update listeners on trending issues of national interest and hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy FM.

The show serves the growing demand for updates and provides a preview of the topical issues that may feature in the evening news bulletins across the country.

Watch the stream below:

