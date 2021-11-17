LIVESTREAMED: Finance Minister presents 2022 budget statement before Parliament

Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta will today November 17, deliver the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government before Parliament.

The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Ahead of the presentation, some financial and economic analysts, as well as professional and trade organisations, have expressed varied expectations on the Budget.



Some have called for the adoption of rather pragmatic measures toward sealing revenue leakages in the country's tax system while others have been called for the scrapping of a number of taxes, measures to reduce the high cost of living, among others.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the statement before the House at 10:00 am.

Watch a live coverage of the event below:







