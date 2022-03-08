0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This morning, an edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best form of information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament speaks on Bagbin's medical travels
Rawlings-led PNDC sent men to kill Palmer-Buckle - Dr. Opuni-Frimpong
Prof Botchwey outlines urgent approaches to restore economy
Prof Botchwey outlines urgent approaches to restore economy
Number of NPP MPs chased out by constituents
Tamale chief reportedly shot during chieftaincy dispute, 4 others injured
Atta Akyea chased out of town by angry residents
4 Ghanaian celebrities born on Independence Day
America based Ghanaian narrates divorce story with old-time girlfriend
Partey hangs out with Kuami Eugene, Kidi after Arsenal's victory