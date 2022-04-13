0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don't deny Assin North an MP – Tsatsu Tsikata tells SC ahead of ruling
NPP lawyer questions Manasseh and Prof. Azar
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP