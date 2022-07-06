0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: GTV Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show On GTV.jfif Breakfast Show on GTV

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An edition of GTV's morning show, Breakfast Show, comes your way this morning.

The show hosted by a trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and aims to educate and engage listeners, viewers, and leaders for change

and better governance.

The show is packed with segments that ensure listeners are served with the best information, education, and entertainment.

Watch a stream of the Breakfast Show on GTV:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating