LIVESTREAMED: Ghana@65 Independence Day celebration

Independence Square Shutterstock Ghana marks her 65th Independence anniversary celebration today

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is celebrating 65 years of independence from British colonial rule.

An event is being held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region in that regard.

The last time the parade was held was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better.”

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alongside other prominent personalities are expected to be present.

The Ghana Police Service has called on the general public to observe the relevant protocols and guidelines, outlined for this year’s event.

The Police administration in a message on March 5, outlined the specific security arrangements for the general public.

According to the police, the stringent measures put in place is to ensure an incident-free celebration, the police are working together with other security services and will deploy personnel in and around all celebration grounds across the country.

“As part of the arrangements, there will be an additional deployment of Highway and Motorbike Patrols to augment the existing security deployment on all roads within the country.

"These arrangements have been networked and dovetailed into all police Regional, Divisional and Districts to ensure a holistic, security strategy for a peaceful anniversary celebration at all levels.

"At Cape-Coast, where the national event will be held, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has made adequate provisions to ensure effective traffic management”, the Police stated.

Watch the event below.

