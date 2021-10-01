LIVESTREAMED: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Nominations reveal

As part of GhanaWeb's 22nd anniversary, it has launched the maiden edition of the annual GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.
Tonight, October 1, 2021 a nomination reveal ceremony will air GhanaWeb's news portal, YouTube (GhanaWeb TV) and Facebook (TheGhanaWeb) channels to unveil nominees for seventeen (17) categories.
The categories include the GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award, which will recognize a Ghanaian who has been exemplary in promoting human welfare by helping the needy and underprivileged people in Ghana without discrimination.
Others are the GhanaWeb Women Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Media Development Award, the GhanaWeb Creative Arts Excellence Award, the GhanaWeb Peace & Diplomacy Award, the GhanaWeb Business Development Award, the GhanaWeb Youth Empowerment Award, the GhanaWeb Leadership Excellence Award, and the GhanaWeb Tech & Innovation Award.
The people's choice award scheme which was launched on July 1, 2021 is aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.
Meanwhile, the main event for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is expected to take place in December this year.
Watch the unveiling ceremony below:
https://www.facebook.com/TheGhanaWeb/videos/968301227081233