LIVESTREAMED: GhanaWeb Road Safety campaign walk

Some staff of GhanaWeb at the Road Safety Campaign

GhanaWeb, the nation’s foremost vertical news portal, is embarking on its Road Safety with a walk from PRESEC Legon to East Legon.

The campaign is being led by GhanaWebRoadSafety walk and Lead ambassador, Bice Osei Kufour (Obour).



The walk started a 7.45 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Those walking today include the GhanaWeb staff, Obour, key stakeholders and sponsors of the walk.



From PRESEC Legon, participants will walk through the principal streets of N4, through Atomic junction, where we will make a stop at some vehicle stations, continue through Legon and finally reconverge at De’lish restaurant at East Legon.



With educational materials to create more awareness among drivers and road safety messages from our key partners including the MTTD, DVLA, Korle Bu, Ghana Fire Service and the National Road Safety Authority, road users will be enlightened more about road safety and its importance in society.

With music, water, energy drinks and snacks from Verna and sumptuous delicacies prepared by De’lish restaurant, participants of the walk are guaranteed maximum refreshment.



Watch the Livestreaming below.



