LIVESTREAMED: GhanaWeb partners MTTD, DVLA, Korle Bu, others for first Webinar on Road Safety

GhanaWeb is holding its first Webinar series on Road Safety today, September 27, 2021.
This forms part of activities under its Road Safety Campaign project.
The virtual conference will bring onboard major stakeholders to discuss viable ways of curbing the road accident canker on Ghana's roads at 11. am
Themed: “Losing the road safety battle – what can be done now?” the discussions will be moderated by the GhanaWebRoadSafety Ambassador, Bice Osei Kuffour and GhanaWeb Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro.
Panelists to join the discussions include; Head of Communications at GPRTU - Abbas Ibrahim Moro, Dir, Planning & Programs (NRSA) - Ing David Osafo Adonteng, Asst Divisional Officer Grade 1(GNFS) - Ezra Kpakpo Mingle, Director of Metro Transit and Traffic Directorate – Dr. Samuel Sasu-Mensah, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Clinical Coordinator (Korle Bu) - Dr. Henry Bulley and DVLA Compliance Officer - Kofi Ansah.
The GhanaWebRoadSafety Webinar streamed on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube and Facebook @TheGhanaweb.
