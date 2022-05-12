2
LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

1 – Marwako Food Poisoning

2 – Determination of Assin North MP case next week

3 – Assessing Alan Kyerematen’s speeches in the last 5 days

4 - Nigeria politics: Goodluck Jonathan makes U-turn, fully back on the ballot

Watch the livestream below:

