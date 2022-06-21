LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Topics for discussion today includes:
An exclusive interview with former NPP General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
A commentary on former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, presidential ambition
Qatar 2022: Black Stars World Cup issues and player nationality switch
Suggestion to adopt French Parliamentary elections system in Ghana
Watch the livestream below:
