LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana On Metro TV

GEG Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics for discussion today includes:

An exclusive interview with former NPP General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

A commentary on former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, presidential ambition

Qatar 2022: Black Stars World Cup issues and player nationality switch

Suggestion to adopt French Parliamentary elections system in Ghana

Watch the livestream below:

