Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Current affairs programme Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV with Paul Adom-Otchere.

The major issue for discussion the anti-LGBTQ+ hearing in Parliament and the issue of parliament and 499 law students vs. Attorney General and the General Legal Council.



The show airs every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Watch the livestream below: