The show airs every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Current affairs programme Good Evening Ghana is LIVE on Metro TV with Paul Adom-Otchere.

The show airs every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 pm to 11 pm.



Topics for discussion:



* African teams heading for 2022 playoffs - who should Ghana avoid?



* Nana Aba Anamoah and co. cyberbullying affair

* Keta tidal waves saga - interview with Dzifa Gomashie



Watch the livestream below: