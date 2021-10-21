0
LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV | October 21, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Thu, 21 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Thursday edition of the current affairs talk show programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on Metro TV.

Usual host Paul Adom-Otchere is looking at three major issues tonight:

* An analysis of President Akufo-Addo's October 21 interview on Peace FM

* A look at the details from Shatta Wale's first court appearance

* Interview on the implication of the NCA's decision to restore licenses of some radio stations

Watch the livestream below:

