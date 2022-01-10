LIVESTREAMED: Government holds maiden Media Capacity Enhancement Program

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Government through the Ministry of Information will on Monday January 10, 2022 hold a maiden edition of the Media Capacity Enhancement Program at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The event is designed to provide scholarships for some 250 journalists who will be trained annually as part of efforts to contribute to deepening media professionalism nationwide.



The theme for the maiden event is; 'Equipping the Media to Play an Effective Role in Our Nation Building' and it will be launched by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



