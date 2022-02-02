LIVESTREAMED: Government holds second townhall meeting on E-Levy

Takoradi will host the second edition of the E-Levy Townhall Meeting

The Government will gather on Wednesday February 2 to hold another Townhall Meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).

The exercise forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-Levy transaction as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.



The E-Levy is a new tax measure introduced by government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic transactions aimed at widening the tax net and increasing revenue.



The measure, if approved would place a charge of 1.75% on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis (24 hours).



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer and Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan are expected to speak at the meeting.



The event will be held at Sekondi Youth Centre in the Western Region and will also be attended by sector-specific Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.

The Townhall Meeting is organised by the Ministry of Information and will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.



