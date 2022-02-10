LIVESTREAMED: Government holds third town hall meeting on E-Levy at Tamale

Government is holding its third townhall meeting at Tamale in the northern region

Government through the Information Ministry is currently holding its third Townhall meeting at Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to discuss the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The meeting is to sensitise citizens on the controversial tax measure as well as take feedback from relevant stakeholders on the levy.



The public’s feedback on the E-levy is expected to help the government with the implementation.



The audience at the Townhall meeting will be addressed by the following speakers; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Hassan Tampuli, who is the MP for Gushegu, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; and Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu.



Prior to this, two Townhall meetings have been held in the Western and Eastern Regional capitals to educate the masses on the advantages of the levy.

Watch the stream below:







