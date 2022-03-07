0
LIVESTREAMED: Happy Morning Show

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happy Morning Show is hosted by experienced, well-read, and in-depth journalists in a lively, objective, and chatty presentation style, it is the nation’s first and only mixed language morning show where language policy is in both English and Twi.

The trio takes on issues of public interest with objectivity and an aim to educate and engage listeners and leaders for change and better governance.

