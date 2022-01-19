LIVESTREAMED: Health Minister gives update on fourth wave of COVID-19

Wed, 19 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu is holding a press conference to update Ghanaians on the fourth wave of the COVId-19 pandemic.
He is expected to also inform Ghanaians on the vaccine strategies and adherence of the COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the country.
Watch the live stream below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Tanzania hopeful of removal from the UAE’s ‘virus red list’
- COVID-19: Virus-Attenuate device now in Ghana market
- New AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine data further support its use as third dose booster
- Zipline delivers over 500,000 coronavirus vaccines across Ghana
- Vaccines safe, discard your faith and beliefs - GMA President to Ghanaians
- Read all related articles